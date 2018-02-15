Kanye West returned to Instagram and posted 55 times in seven hours.

Kanye West takes romance very seriously. That's clear from the fact that on Valentine's Day, Kanye returned to Instagram after having deleted his social media accounts in May. And not only did he return, he returned with a vengeance.

First he posted a simple handwritten card reading "Happy Valentine's Day Babe," but he also continued to post and post, adding tons of images of iconic couples to his Instagram page.

They weren't all couples who stayed together, they weren't all great romances (Michael Jackson and Brooke Shields?), they weren't even all "real" couples (hello, Carrie and Big from SATC) but they were all very famous couples.

It's like taking a stroll down memory lane, if all your memories were about epic romances throughout time that were not your own.

Like the very first couple Kanye posted: Madonna and Sean Penn.

And, of course, Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp.