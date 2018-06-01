Bobby Brown threatens Kanye West over controversial use of Whitney Houston bathroom photo.

Dam u really turned into a Kardashian for real,seeking attention in any way u can,that picture is total disrespect to Whitney And Bobbi Kristina let her rest in peace,imagine how you would feel if it was ya moms death scene #Falseprophet

This is disgusting. Let Whitney Rest In Peace. Using her demons as album art isn’t “art”

I don’t like this. Hurt and exploit your own for your art. I don’t like this, and I support you as a free thinker. Whitney’s stuff is her own. Don’t bring up their stuff for your own sake. I don’t like this at all. Do better. Don’t use her.

Should not have used that cover! How dare you disrespect the queen in that way! Officially loss me as a fan! pic.twitter.com/mh3kKwCqIj

West licensed the photograph, originally featured on an April 2006 cover of the National Enquirer , for $85,000. Brown’s sister, Tina, is the person who secretly snapped the picture.

Bobby Brown is the latest person to condemn Kanye West for using a picture of Whitney Houston ’s drug-strewn bathroom as the cover for Pusha-T's latest album, Daytona.

But no one was angrier than Houston's ex-husband, Bobby Brown.

On Wednesday, the former New Edition singer said this to Rolling Stone:

Why would he post that on his album cover? That’s really disgusting that he would do that. That’s in really bad taste. Something should happen to Kanye. He’s already crazy. I knew that when I first met him. Now he’s pushing the bar a little bit. He needs somebody to slap him up or something. And I’m just the person to do it.

Brown and Houston's famously rocky marriage lasted from 1992 to 2007. Houston died in 2012 at the age of 48 after drowning in her bathtub as a result of "the effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use". The former couple’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died at age 22 in July 2015.