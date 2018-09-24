Someone discovered the Kardashians are hiring unpaid interns and people are furious.

The Kardashian/Jenners may be one of the richest families in the world. But that doesn't mean they pay everyone who works for them, apparently.

This call for "interns" at the company "Jenner Communications" is going viral on Reddit. And people are furious, for pretty obvious reasons.

The internship, which includes "errands" and "gift-wrapping" sounds like 99% of the shitty internships that lure in fresh college grads with the promise of "getting a foot in the door" somewhere. All you have to do is work for free—which means these "opportunities" are pretty much only available to people from families who can support them after college.

And it turns out, this is not the only job listing the family currently has up. Someone found this listing for a "Runner" whose job would entail "grocery shopping" and "helping with dog."

MMMMMMkay.