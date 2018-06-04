Kat Von D wore a satanic wedding dress and the internet is conflicted.

Kat Von D and Leafar Seyer are not your average couple, so it makes sense that the two would forgo a traditional white wedding in lieu of something a little more unconventional.

Kat Von D is a world-famous tattoo artist and makeup mogul, while Seyer is an author and musician credited with creating the Cholo goth genre of music. Basically, they are cooler than you or I will ever be.

And their special day certainly reflected that.

The two announced their marriage back in February with this picture of their wedding rings (and matching black manicures).

Then, a couple of months later, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together. It's a boy!

So, with all the craziness, it makes sense that Von D and Seyer held off on having an ceremony. But on June 2nd, the two finally tied the knot, and by the looks of it, it was just as ungodly as it was gorgeous.