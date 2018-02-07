Kate Beckinsale trolls Sarah Silverman over her break-up with Michael Sheen.

Sarah Silverman recently announced that she and Michael Sheen, after three years of dating, parted way. Fortunately Silverman made the announcement in a funny tweet, thus softening the blow that is the painful demise of such a perfect couple (at least from where I'm sitting).

Silverman has followed-up on her tweets with an Instagram, made possible by Kate Beckinsale. Beckinsale, of course, is Sheen's ex and the mother of their child.

Following Silverman and Sheen's break-up, Beckinsale sent Silverman personalized M&Ms. Oh, how nice, right? Well, the M&Ms were personalized with tiny pictures of Silverman and Sheen.

(For reference, Silverman suggests to microwave M&Ms for 41 seconds).

Good gracious that is savagery—except for Beckinsale and Silverman are actually good friends. Well, they must be amazing friends for Beckinsale to pull off that level of trolling.

Beckinsale's sense of humor is too often underrated.