Dear Kate Hudson,

Hi, nice to meet you, I'm a big fan.

I've seen Raising Helen many times, so I know you know how to paaaaaaartaaaaaay. In fact, you just wrote a whole book all about partying called Pretty Fun. It's coming out October 31. Congrats, girl!

However, in a new video with Cosmopolitan to promote Pretty Fun, you dished on your number 1 party foul. And honestly...I have a lot of questions.

"The worst thing a party guest could do is do a number 2 in the guest bathroom. Do not poop in the guest bathroom," you said in the interview. "Just don't do it."

Okay, hold up, Kate Hudson. You're saying if you have a house party, your guests are not allowed to poop in your guest bathroom? Are they allowed to poop in other bathrooms? Do you refuse to serve coffee and other foods that induce pooping to prevent people from having to poop? If someone mentions a tummy ache, do you politely give them a goody bag and send them on their way? If guests are staying overnight, are they allowed to poop in the guest bathroom? Kate, are you allowed to poop in the guest bathroom?

Not to mention, Kate, what about when you attend parties at other people's houses? Do you allow yourself to poop in their guest bathroom? Or do you leave and drive to the nearest Starbucks when you need to poop? Do you not attend parties that allow people to poop in the guest bathroom? If you're at a house party and they're serving food that usually makes you have to poop, do you refuse the food, no matter how delicious it looks?

Kate, are you eating enough fiber?

Kate, maybe you just haven't heard of all the various products that could make pooping less gross. There's Poo-Pourri. There's air freshener. There's incense. There are matches. You could buy a Tushy. You could clean your toilet (or pay someone to clean your toilet) after the party ends to remove any leftover bacteria. Kate, there are SO MANY OPTIONS here, and banning pooping from parties just doesn't seem like the best one.

But despite your poop ban, Kate Hudson, I know that you still know how to rage. You also told Cosmo:

My number one rule for parties: The host always has to be having the most fun. I've had windows break at my house, and I've had to reupholster my chairs and my sofas. There's not one party that I've had where I haven't gotten a call from my friends the next day that just said, "Ugh I needed that, that was so much fun, I had the best time." And a really, very, very stocked bar.

I guess your friends have just gotten really good at holding in their poop!

