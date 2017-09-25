Advertising

Kate Hudson is living her best life with her buzzed hair. Earlier this summer, she shaved her head for a role in Sia's upcoming film Sister. Shockingly, she managed to pull the cut off and it's getting plenty of praise... from everyone except her son Ryder.

13-year-old Ryder also has a buzz cut, as Hudson revealed on Instagram. In an adorable photo of the mother and son, it's easy to see the family resemblance. The two look the same in profile, right down to their hairlines.

Hudson told Entertainment Tonight that Ryder at first didn't appreciate the family resemblance as much as the rest of us do. (Ah, to be a teen again.) "'Ryder‘s like, ‘Mom, you’re cramping my style,'" she said.

Once he saw how similar they looked, Ryder embraced his mom's style a little more. "But when I did it, he was like, ‘Oh my God, we actually …’ It was the first time he even could see that we looked, you know, that he looked like his mommy. But it was really cool," she said.

Over time, Hudson says Ryder has gotten fully on board with being his mother's mini-me. (She is Kate Hudson, after all.) The two are both growing out their hair, so we may be in for even more instances of family twinning.

