Kate Hudson has gone the route of Cara Delevingne this summer and shaved her head. According to Page Six, Hudson's new hairdo is for a project she's working on with pop star Sia.
What exactly they are up to isn't yet clear, but Page Six calls it a "secret musical project."
Sia Instagrammed this picture of Hudson on set of the whatever-it-is:
Former Dance Moms star/Sia's muse Maddie Ziegler is also involved in the project. On July 12, Hudson posted an Instagram of herself and Ziegler and captioned it "Dance rehearsal with this bundle of excellence."
So psyched to find out more about the project (and see the finished result)! Also, hopefully Hudson will post some pics of her new 'do! It's just great to see more women with shaved heads.