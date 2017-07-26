Advertising

Kate Hudson has gone the route of Cara Delevingne this summer and shaved her head. According to Page Six, Hudson's new hairdo is for a project she's working on with pop star Sia.





I'm guessing it's about a woman who travels around America with her lampshade? pic.twitter.com/5uyCwaJePf — AndyK 🎬 (@TheFilmOracle) July 26, 2017

What exactly they are up to isn't yet clear, but Page Six calls it a "secret musical project."

Sia Instagrammed this picture of Hudson on set of the whatever-it-is:

My girl @Katehudson being a delight on set. A post shared by SIA (@siathisisacting) on Jul 25, 2017 at 10:55pm PDT

Former Dance Moms star/Sia's muse Maddie Ziegler is also involved in the project. On July 12, Hudson posted an Instagram of herself and Ziegler and captioned it "Dance rehearsal with this bundle of excellence."

Dance rehearsal with this bundle of excellence! 💃❤️ @maddieziegler A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 12, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

So psyched to find out more about the project (and see the finished result)! Also, hopefully Hudson will post some pics of her new 'do! It's just great to see more women with shaved heads.

