The family that shaves together...behaves(?) together.

Kate Hudson posted a pic of her and her 13-year-old son Ryder Robinson sporting matching buzz cuts, but no, neither of them are in the marines.

The Almost Famous Oscar nominee shaved her head for an upcoming movie with Sia, joining the singer's alter ego Maddie Ziegler and and other shaved head Hall-of-Famer Millie Bobby Brown.

The mother-son duo also share similar facial features as they stare off into the distance.

❤️ A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Sep 12, 2017 at 12:20am PDT

Sia also shared a peek at Hudson's newly visible scalp in July.

My girl @Katehudson being a delight on set. A post shared by SIA (@siathisisacting) on Jul 25, 2017 at 10:55pm PDT

Whether or not you think it's her best look...we can all agree that it's certainly not her worst.

