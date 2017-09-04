Advertising

Congrats to the newest, tiniest member of England's royal family: not yet a fully formed human, already richer than all of us combined! Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, are expecting their third child, according to a statement from Kensington Palace released this morning. This will be the royal power couple's third child, joining big sister Princess Charlotte and big brother Prince George.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," reads the statement, People reports. "The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news." The Palace also tweeted out a press release announcing the news, because it's 2017 and the British monarchy is cool AF: Read the press release in full ↓ pic.twitter.com/vDTgGD2aGF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017 Over on Twitter, some are just as delighted as the Queen:

Advertising

Congrats William & Kate 👑 We can't wait for another #royalbaby👶 pic.twitter.com/AbmQEAC8b7 — Ego Shoes (@egofootwear) September 4, 2017

Cancel all of the things because kate and wills are PREGNANT AGAIN #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/N4Z90WrsfR — Bree Dwyer (@breeamelia) September 4, 2017

Others are delivering the #royalbaby jokes:

Just stating now that I think 'Prince William and his 3 children' should instead be known as 'Baldilocks and the 3 heirs'#royalbaby — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) September 4, 2017

Advertising

ROYAL BABY



ROYAL BABIES



ROYAL BABY³



ROYAL BABY: RESURRECTION #royalbaby — THE DUKE OF SURREY (@samwrite) September 4, 2017

You forgot Royal Baby: Tokyo Drift — Jon Brady (@jonbradyphoto) September 4, 2017

Hahahhaa oh Twitter, you scoundrel.

Some feel bad for Prince Harry:

"There goes any chance I had to be king" #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/lPQhOlMFGv — Jimmy (@jcodfishpie) September 4, 2017

Advertising

Others are pretty sure Harry DGAF (and he does seem like he's doing just fine):

William and Kate's third child will push Prince Harry further down the order of succession -- a fact that's unlikely to trouble him. — Peter Hunt (@BBCPeterHunt) September 4, 2017

He's probably dancing around the house in his underwear Tom Cruise style... — Kelly Marumo (@KellySuperGirl) September 4, 2017

Some can only express their true feelings through gifs:

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child" pic.twitter.com/JMPVdRgKkd — Ed Brody (@chiefbrody1984) September 4, 2017

Advertising

Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting a third child. pic.twitter.com/LlcJIZ21nR — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) September 4, 2017

And several people could not care less.

KATE MIDDLETON IS PREGNANT?! OH MY GOD MY LIFE IS totally unchanged and exactly the same as it was three seconds ago #RoyalBaby — Jamie (@jamster83) September 4, 2017

Oh, look, the Royals are having another baby, time to get this useful Venn diagram out again #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/94p19GZphZ — Tom Albrighton (@TMALBRGHTN) September 4, 2017

WHAT?! How can you not care about the ROYAL BABY??? It's literally a baby that is ROYAL, people!

Advertising

JK I don't really care that much either. Sorry you read this whole thing.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.