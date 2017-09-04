Congrats to the newest, tiniest member of England's royal family: not yet a fully formed human, already richer than all of us combined! Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, are expecting their third child, according to a statement from Kensington Palace released this morning. This will be the royal power couple's third child, joining big sister Princess Charlotte and big brother Prince George.
"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," reads the statement, People reports. "The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news."
The Palace also tweeted out a press release announcing the news, because it's 2017 and the British monarchy is cool AF:
Over on Twitter, some are just as delighted as the Queen:
Others are delivering the #royalbaby jokes:
Hahahhaa oh Twitter, you scoundrel.
Some feel bad for Prince Harry:
Others are pretty sure Harry DGAF (and he does seem like he's doing just fine):
Some can only express their true feelings through gifs:
And several people could not care less.
WHAT?! How can you not care about the ROYAL BABY??? It's literally a baby that is ROYAL, people!
JK I don't really care that much either. Sorry you read this whole thing.