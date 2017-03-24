Advertising

Kate Winslet opened up about being bullied for her weight growing up during a motivating speech she gave for WE Day UK, a London-based charity that supports youth-serving programs.

"They called me 'Blubber.' Teased me for wanting to act. Locked me in the cupboard. Laughed at me," said Winslet of her school days, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But things didn't get much better once Winslet started auditioning for casting directors, "I was even told that I might be lucky in my acting if I was happy to settle for the fat-girl parts."

Of course, Winslet proved all the body shamers wrong when she went on to snag the role of Rose in Titanic, but now she is using her experiences to motivate young people who may be doubting themselves for not fitting the mold.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gz1DA9fZ42o

"It is possible to overcome your fears," said Winslet on Wednesday. "I learned to embrace my flaws, to make no apology for who I am. I dug deep, and I decided that I simply wouldn’t listen when they said my body didn't fit."

Preach.

