Kathy Griffin issued an apology on Tuesday after she posed for a graphic photo shoot featuring a bloodied, "decapitated head" meant to look like President Donald Trump.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

On Tuesday, TMZ published images from Griffin's photo shoot with Tyler Shields and Griffin herself later posted a video from the shoot on Twitter.

A still from Kathy Griffin's behind-the-scenes video of the photo shoot. TMZ

"I caption this 'there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his... wherever,'" wrote Griffin, aping Donald Trump's own comments regarding former Fox News host Megyn Kelly in 2015.

In the video, Griffin anticipated the backlash, saying, "Tyler and I are not afraid to do images that make noise" and "We have to move to Mexico today because we're going to go to prison."

Griffin has since deleted the tweet featuring her video, but the evidence is preserved on TMZ:

Kathy Griffin Beheads Donald Trump in Shocking Photo Shoot (PHOTO) https://t.co/UM9GHRrFf5 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 30, 2017

The reaction was predictably furious, from both sides of the political spectrum.

Just look at us! Right and left. Conservative and liberal. All coming together to bash Kathy Griffin. We are truly one America 🇺🇸 — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) May 30, 2017

Who would've thought our collective disgust at Kathy Griffin would unite our nation? — Susie Meister (@susie_meister) May 30, 2017

The Kathy Griffin photo doesn't speak to my values as a human, let alone a liberal Democrat. It's shameful, stupid and counterproductive. — LisaMarie (@indianaoldsoul) May 30, 2017

Hey @CNN - will Kathy Griffin be hosting your New Year's Eve show again? Your advertisers would like to know. pic.twitter.com/ngzHbBcPhN — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) May 30, 2017

Griffin apparently saw the criticism, and took to Twitter in the aftermath.

"Hey everybody, it's me Kathy Griffin. I sincerely apologize," said Griffin in the course of her mea culpa. She went on to list what sounds like every complaint leveled against her in the wake of the photos, with barely a breath.

At the end of her apology, she nodded curtly as if to say, "phew, glad that's over. Now please don't take away my on-air time with Anderson Cooper.

Hey everybody it's me Kathy Griffin. I sincerely apologize. I am just now seeing the reaction of these images. I'm a comic, I cross the line. I move the line, then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing, I understand how it offends people, it wasn't funny, I get it, I've made a lot of mistakes in my career, I will continue. I asked your forgiveness. Taking down the image. Gonna ask the photographer to take down the image. And I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong.

Indeed, reports say CNN is "evaluating" Griffin's prominent role in their New Year's Eve celebration.

"We found what she did disgusting and offensive," said CNN in a statement. "We are pleased to see she has apologized and asked that the photos be taken down. We are evaluating our New Year's Eve coverage and have made no decisions at this point."

Reactions to the reaction from Kathy Griffin were just as predictably angry as the initial response to the images.

Why did you delete this? pic.twitter.com/gsWetxmtP4 — Marq Martí (@MarqMarti) May 30, 2017

You seem to only be apologizing now because the fanfare that you had hoped to further garner from Libs & Dems didn't quite turn out for you. — Amelia Reinhart🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@AmeliaReinhart) May 31, 2017

She'd do anything for cash. 😒 — Alyaa Gad (@AlyaaGad) May 31, 2017

You liberals look more like ISIS terrorists every day. You are ruining America. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 31, 2017

Trump hasn't responded to the Life on the D-List star, preferring instead to tweet and delete gibberish in the form of the typo "covfefe." But it's not crazy to think he might respond. After all, the last notable celebrity to create a threatening image with a replica Trump was Snoop Dogg.

In March, Mr. Dogg made a music video in which he pointed a gun at a clown dressed like Donald Trump. And Trump, probably remembering Snoop's brutal roast in 2011, took to Twitter to respond:

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

But it looks like the internet took care of this one for him. Kathy Griffin apologized, and we wont have to talk about this again until the next time it inevitably happens.

Update 2: CNN has made a decision.

CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017

