Kathy Griffin has been quiet since apologizing for posting pictures of herself with a bloody prop of President Donald Trump's decapitated head on May 30.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Today Griffin gave a press conference with lawyer Lisa Bloom representing her.

Proud to announce that I represent Kathy Griffin. We will be holding a press conference tomorrow morning. Here's the details. pic.twitter.com/1FejPNGzoV — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 2, 2017

The press statement was an opportunity to “explain the true motivation behind the image” and “respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured," according to Bloom's press release.

Bloom spoke first, claiming that the (fake) bloody photo was a reference to Trump's infamous comment about former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, specifically that she had "blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever."

Bloom stated that Griffin meant the picture as a "parody" and that it was "never intended as a threat of violence against Trump." Once Griffin realized that people were seeing it as a threat of violence, Bloom explained, she took the picture down, asked the photographer to take his down, apologized, and "that should have been the end of it."

Bloom maintained that this entire incident was about Griffin's First Amendment right. She said, "Kathy has the right to publicly parody the president." As a result of Griffin's photo, Bloom said, she's "been vilified, received death threats," had to shut down her personal websites and social media accounts, and has been "advised not to leave her home or receive deliveries." Bloom summed it up: "The message is clear: criticize the president, lose your job. That's what happened to Kathy."

Kathy Griffin spoke next, claiming that this was the "first time in history the President of the United States and his family are personally trying to ruin a comedian." At turns teary and defiant, Griffin stated, "I'm not afraid of Donald Trump, he's a bully." But she clarified, "I'm not going to threaten him, I have no desire to hurt him." She also said, "This is a woman thing," and said she's had "a bunch of old white guys trying to silence [her]" her whole life. She admitted, "I made a horrible mistake, I made a horrible call," but said that now, "The sitting president and his family are personally trying to ruin my life." Griffin has lost gigs and celebrity endorsement deals because of the photo, including her job hosting a New Year's Eve program with Anderson Cooper on CNN. CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017 As was mentioned in the conference, Donald Trump and his family have not been silent about the photo. (SURPRISE!) On May 31, Trump tweeted, "Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!" Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017 Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that it was "disgusting but not surprising." Even First Lady Melania Trump, who usually doesn't get involved with stuff having to do with her husband (like even holding his hand), issued a statement reading, in part, that "a photo opportunity like this. . . makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it." .@FLOTUS statement on Kathy Griffin photo - calls it "simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it." pic.twitter.com/TurkzYIo7E — John Santucci (@JTSantucci) May 31, 2017

