Kathy Griffin is back in the news today, but not for decapitating a dummy. The 56-year-old comedian shaved her head in support of her sister, who is currently battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head. Donate to @AmericanCancer: https://t.co/NazIbJ9FQ2 pic.twitter.com/UXr9YH1LYc — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 31, 2017

Griffin hasn't posted the pictures herself, but she sent them to writer Yashar Ali, who tweeted them, along with the caption: "In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head. Donate to the @AmericanCancer."

One picture shows Griffin's freshly shorn head, with her mother, Maggie (according to People) looking on in astonishment. The second picture is just of Griffin, posing serenely, with her hand on her chest.

This isn't Kathy's first sibling with cancer—in 2014 she lost her brother to the disease.

This AM my brave brother Gary Griffin passed away in palliative care after a brutal struggle w cancer. Our last real conversation, w my brother I loved so much, was just a few days go when I got him this signed picture from his idol, @JoeWalsh. He loved the Eagles, 70s rock, The Chicago White Sox and the Xavier "muskies"... Oh & he was funny as sh*t. A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on Jan 22, 2014 at 10:12am PST

Later, Griffin's mom tweeted the pictures, too, along with the caption, "My daughter Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being."

My daughter Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being https://t.co/sEEDEBXMoR — Maggie Griffin (@TipItMaggieG) July 31, 2017

It's a really nice gesture, and one that can't hurt her currently less than favorable reputation with some folks.

