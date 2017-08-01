Kathy Griffin is back in the news today, but not for decapitating a dummy. The 56-year-old comedian shaved her head in support of her sister, who is currently battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.
Griffin hasn't posted the pictures herself, but she sent them to writer Yashar Ali, who tweeted them, along with the caption: "In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head. Donate to the @AmericanCancer."
One picture shows Griffin's freshly shorn head, with her mother, Maggie (according to People) looking on in astonishment. The second picture is just of Griffin, posing serenely, with her hand on her chest.
This isn't Kathy's first sibling with cancer—in 2014 she lost her brother to the disease.
Later, Griffin's mom tweeted the pictures, too, along with the caption, "My daughter Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being."
It's a really nice gesture, and one that can't hurt her currently less than favorable reputation with some folks.