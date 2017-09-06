Finally! The couple that would not (or could not) admit that they were a couple even though they've been dating FOUR YEARS seems to be admitting that they're a couple. Katie Holmes and her definite long term boyfriend, Jamie Foxx, were seen holding hands while strolling along the beach. All right, everyone together now: "Awwwwww!"
For years now, there have been rumors (confirmations from friends, even!) that Foxx and Holmes (which sounds like a buddy cop movie) are an item. But the public rarely, if ever, sees them together.
That could very well be because Holmes reportedly signed a contract during her divorce from Tom Cruise saying that she couldn't publicly date anyone for five years. She and Cruise divorced on July 9, 2012.
But now it's on! No more hiding!
Here's hoping they get their fairytale ending. Well, not the one where someone has to kill a dragon and then he gets the bride like she's just chattel, but some other one where two people get to love each other for a long time.