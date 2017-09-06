Advertising

Finally! The couple that would not (or could not) admit that they were a couple even though they've been dating FOUR YEARS seems to be admitting that they're a couple. Katie Holmes and her definite long term boyfriend, Jamie Foxx, were seen holding hands while strolling along the beach. All right, everyone together now: "Awwwwww!"

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx confirm their relationship as they hold hands on a beach https://t.co/9gKD6XXHWL pic.twitter.com/IJVlwPfbwX — delcrookes (@hairydel) September 6, 2017

For years now, there have been rumors (confirmations from friends, even!) that Foxx and Holmes (which sounds like a buddy cop movie) are an item. But the public rarely, if ever, sees them together.

Seeing Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes going public pic.twitter.com/39TWBVc5nj — Kim Sheehan (@Kimlovesfilms) September 6, 2017

I wanted them to come out in public for the longest time! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — jfmkb8 (@jfmkb8) September 6, 2017

That could very well be because Holmes reportedly signed a contract during her divorce from Tom Cruise saying that she couldn't publicly date anyone for five years. She and Cruise divorced on July 9, 2012.

I can't even imagine how desperate Katie Holmes must have been to get the fuck out of that marriage to sign a 5 year public dating ban. — rachelrobertsREAL (@scouserachel) September 6, 2017

But now it's on! No more hiding!

Well well well. Look at that. He denied the rumors didn't he? https://t.co/YVw9EzR7Yk — KC 1972 (@kolibri1972) September 6, 2017

Special Good Morning to Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx cause isn't love great?! pic.twitter.com/ecPUKPuB2j — Jazz Chappell (@jazzchappell) September 6, 2017

Finally! After dating for four years, @iamjamiefoxx and @KatieHolmes212 come out as a couple. pic.twitter.com/N2VhX4Fi6Z — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 6, 2017

KATIE HOLMES AND JAMIE FOXX. I AM LIVING. GET THAT FREEDOM. ENJOY THAT BEACH. WEAR THOSE HATS. YES. GET IT. ALL. pic.twitter.com/EHUfC6u0W4 — Katie Louise Smith (@_katesss) September 6, 2017

Katie Holmes looks like the damsel in distress whose been rescued by Prince Charming from the Evil King. Get your happily ever after, girl. pic.twitter.com/smpsP29Ueq — Hanna Flint (@HannaFlint) September 6, 2017

Here's hoping they get their fairytale ending. Well, not the one where someone has to kill a dragon and then he gets the bride like she's just chattel, but some other one where two people get to love each other for a long time.

