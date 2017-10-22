Katie Holmes got a pixie cut and now no one can tell her apart from Kris Jenner.

Advertising
Katie Holmes is switching it up in 2017. First, she stepped out in public with rumored longtime love Jamie Foxx. Now, she chopped off her long brunette locks in favor of a trending pixie cut.
Holmes was spotted at LAX, covering up in shades and a striped tee. The photos are a little blurry, but it's clear that Joey Potter's ponytail is a thing of the past.
Fans are comparing the cut to the modern godmother of the pixie cut, one Miss Kris Jenner.
Jenner has worn her trademark hairstyle for years, so it's no wonder fans immediately think Kris when they see a pixie.
The look is probably just a coincidence, but please feel free to take a moment and imagine Katie Holmes playing Kris Jenner in an upcoming movie named Kris' Kalabasas.
