Vicious e-mail from Babe.net writer of Aziz Ansari exposé goes viral.

Katie Way, the author of Babe's piece on "Grace," who went on a bad date with Aziz Ansari, sent an email to HLN's Ashleigh Banfield after Banfield criticized her piece on her show.

Banfield said on her show that what "Grace" and Way had done to Ansari was "appalling," and that the article was damaging to the #MeToo movement challenging sexual harassment and sexism. In response, Way sent Banfield an especially vicious email that she read on air.

The email began with Way declining to come on the show to discuss the article. Then she immediately launched into an attack on Banfield. Here's the email in full: