In the span of a few weeks, Katy Perry got a pixie cut, willingly compared herself to Guy Fieri (the guy responsible for a condiment called "Donkey Sauce"), and then told off her fans for missing her black hair by saying, "do you miss Obama too?" Yikes

So, let's rewind. First, the haircut. Katy Perry could probably rock any haircut. She could definitely rock more haircuts than me. I've had like three haircuts in my life. But why would anyone willingly associate themselves with Flavor Town is beyond me, even as a joke.

Everything but the goatee.

So, KP's fans were all "we miss your long black hair!" And it seems like she was annoyed. In her defense, I get it. Hair grows back, everything is ephemeral, and there's no use lamenting the past. But KP took it to another level with this video:

"Aww, someone says, 'I miss your old, black hair'," Perry says during the video about a comment she received, during the Instagram Live session. "Oh, do you miss Barack Obama as well? Okay, times change. Bye."

And fans were not excited to be told off in such away, especially the whole Obama thing. Perry is a pretty vocal anti-Trump protestor, but this still left a bad taste in liberals mouths. Complex noted that some felt that she was "comparing—directly or indirectly—her signature black locks to the man who became America’s first black President," which was of particular distaste to the black community.

And she does THAT laugh that whites do when they KNOW exactly what they're saying. @katyperry you disgust me. — elizabeth (@bettersavor) April 30, 2017

Sometimes when I think that the world is an awful place, I remember that Barack Obama has more Grammys than Katy Perry, and I feel better. — Steph (@stphfrndz) April 30, 2017

Take me back to "Teenage Dream" era Katy Perry, when Obama was President, pop stars weren't expected to be political, and I was dancing in gross college apartments without any understanding of what a 401K was.

