Most women could not want to be compared to Food Network star slash famed food guzzler Guy Fieri, but singer Katy Perry is inviting the comparison.

On 4/20, Perry uploaded this picture of her side-by-side with the celebrity chef alongside the caption "happy #420, #nationallookalikeday and now #nevergettinglaidday @guyfieri"

happy #420, #nationallookalikeday and now #nevergettinglaidday @guyfieri A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

Twinsies!

Looks like Perry is having fun with her short, spiky new blonde 'do. If she really wants to drive the point home, she will shove an entire cheeseburger into her sweaty mouth and call it "money."

