If you think you've had a roller coaster of a year, your adventures pale compared to the wild ride happening on top of Katy Perry's head.

https://giphy.com/gifs/katyperry-music-video-katy-perry-3otPoQnvNHupJR6wfu

First the 32-year-old singer dyed her signature brunette locks blonde. Then, last month, she chopped off her hair and shaved the sides. Which is all the rage this year (or any year if you're Kim Jong-un).

✂️cash me outside howbow dah✂️ S/O @mrchrismcmillan and @justinandersoncolor & @riderdyehair for that platinum status 💁🏼💅🏻 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

And THEN, just as we were settling in to life with Katy Perry's new haircut, she went and did this, without even warning us first:

✨fifth element flow✨ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

That's right, she pulled a Kristen Stewart, and no one saw it coming. According to the caption, "fifth element flow," Perry thinks she looks like Bruce Willis in The Fifth Element.

https://giphy.com/gifs/movie-reaction-film-7rUg1K1TG6aoU

But most people seem to think she looks more like Justin Bieber, and someone named "Halsey" who I just learned about today. Apparently they all look the same.

first i thought this was justin bieber then halsey, its katy perry....this feels like a game of 'who's that Pokemon? ' pic.twitter.com/s2Yy0YAPLk — edgelord allan poe (@haarleyquin) April 10, 2017

katy perry

justin bieber or

alex de 13reasons? pic.twitter.com/nOyi9SbKeC — astrid (@horangothamcity) April 10, 2017

Can't tell if it's Halsey, Justin Bieber, Alex Standall or Katy Perry pic.twitter.com/UXxKePKGYL — romie (@romaneperry) April 10, 2017

You went from Miley to Bieber. 👦🏼😮 — Katy Perry Forum (@katyperryforum) April 10, 2017

Way is @katyperry mocking Justin Bieber's hair I think that's pretty weird to me — Danny Ellis (@DannyEllis4) April 11, 2017

https://twitter.com/theIifeofpabIo/status/851565095872335872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fentertainment%2Fcelebs%2Fa9258840%2Fkaty-perry-buzzcut%2F

We have to figure this out. Who do you think Katy Perry looks like with her new haircut?

Halsey?

One of my favorite looks from this very busy week. 🌹 A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Feb 13, 2017 at 11:05pm PST

Justin Bieber?

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PST

Bruce Willis in 1997 fantasy classic film-that-changed-my-life-forever, The Fifth Element?

https://giphy.com/gifs/stop-the-fifth-element-26OCbcVaAMkko

Eminem when he was blonde for a while?

https://giphy.com/gifs/eminem-rap-slim-shady-12jcwKEZNh4GSQ

This hamster?

Hammy Biebster Shutterstock

And more importantly: is Katy Perry okay? Because once I changed my haircut three times in a 3-month period and yes I had just gone through a breakup and no, I was not taking it well. So, I get it, Katy Halsey Stewart Bieber—I mean Perry. Big hugs!

