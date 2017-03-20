Advertising

Katy Perry was first launched into fame with her hit single "I Kissed A Girl," and for Perry, it was more personal than an average pop song.

Perry was honored with the National Equality Award by the Human Rights Campaign on March 18th. In her acceptance speech, the singer opened up about her sexuality and her religious upbringing.

“I’m just a singer-songwriter, honestly. I speak my truths and I paint my fantasies into these little bite-size pop songs. For instance, I kissed a girl and I liked it. Truth be told, I did more than that,” she humbly told the crowd, referencing "I Kissed A Girl" and probably getting it stuck in everybody's heads.

Katy Perry described her religious upbringing, a hardcore Christian household where “homosexuality was synonymous with the word abomination.” She continued:

How was I going to reconcile that with a gospel-singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro-conversion camps? What I did know is that I was curious and even then I knew sexuality wasn’t as black and white as this dress.

"Most of my unconscious adolescence, I prayed the gay away at my Jesus camps," she revealed, but then she met people "outside [her] bubble" that opened her eyes to both the experiences of others and herself.

http://giphy.com/gifs/katygifparty-music-video-katy-perry-roar-3o6Mb6JLIbY9DRu1WM

“These people were nothing like I had been taught to fear,” she said. “They were the most free, strong, kind and inclusive people I have ever met. They stimulated my mind, and they filled my heart with joy, and they danced with joy while doing it. These people are actually magic, and they are magic because they are living their truth.”

Katy Perry joked about her “whip-cream-tits-spraying” persona, saying that while it would be easy to just keep singing about "California Girls," she wanted to use her platform to speak and sing about issues that matter to her:

“No longer can I sit in silence. I have to stand for what I know is true and that is equality and justice for all, period.”

http://giphy.com/gifs/katy-perry-roar-3tf5hmrQaryik

After the ceremony, Katy Perry took to Twitter to reiterate her support.

I will never cease to be a champion, an ally, a spotlight and a loving voice for all LGBTQ-identifying people. ❤🌈💪🏻(part 1) https://t.co/Swaz38wUwr — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 19, 2017

I feel sparkly as fuck! Truth be told, I think a lot of that has to do with the magic that has rubbed off on me, from all of you.✨🌈❤(part 2) https://t.co/IZrjbVGdXP — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 19, 2017

Keep sparkling, Katy.

