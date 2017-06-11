Advertising

The feud between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry often seems like it will never end, but over the weekend, Perry made a move that was pretty unexpected: she apologized.

If you're not familiar with the Taylor/Katy drama, here's a quick recap: The two have been at odds ever since three backup dancers left Swift's Red tour early to join Perry's tour. Since then, they've been throwing shade back and forth. Sometimes it's a song, sometimes it's a Snapchat video, and sometimes it's an announcement that your entire discography will be returning to Spotify the same day your rival's new album drops. In other words, these two aren't exactly BFFs.

There's a lot of history and pettiness there, but it looks like Perry is willing to put that all in the past. In an interview with Arianna Huffington on The Thrive Global Podcast, the 32-year-old singer said that she's ready to let any beef between her and Swift go.

"I forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her," Perry said in the interview. "I think it's actually, like, I think it's time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I'm saying?"

Perry went on to say that she really cared about Swift and hoped that they could "come together despite their differences."

I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she's a fantastic songwriter, and I think that if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, 'Yeah, well we can do this.' I don't know. Maybe I don't agree with everything she does and she doesn't agree with everything I do, but I just really, truly want to come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion.

After apologizing to and forgiving Tay Tay, Perry threw her arms in the air and began singing "Let It Go" from Disney's Frozen.

Taylor has yet to say anything about Perry's apology. All though it is endlessly entertaining watching their extreme levels of pettiness, we do hope these two can work things out.

