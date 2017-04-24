Advertising

Last week, Katy Perry flexed her cosplay muscles with a Guy Fieri-inspired look...

happy #420, #nationallookalikeday and now #nevergettinglaidday @guyfieri A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

...and now she has slipped into something even spicier.

With a nude-ish body suit and tight French braids, Katy Perry transformed into Kim Kardashian—giving you yet another Kardashian to keep up with.

Katy Kardashian A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 21, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

Look! They're identical hair twins!

YEEZY coat & shoes X Adidas jumpsuit A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 13, 2016 at 8:11pm PST

(Note: How is there not already a Katy Kardashian? You'd think that Kris Jenner would name one of her girls Katy, which is already a K-name, before she'd switch out a C for Khloé. What a mystery.)

drinks unicorn drink once 🦄 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Katy Perry tagged all the Kardashians on her Instagram pic, making it a family affair.

The picture got over a million likes, and a few particularly big ones.

That's three fire emojis and three kissy-face emojis, amounting to high praise from Kim Kardashian herself.

https://giphy.com/gifs/kim-kardashian-xWdfuD1WmMw8M

Katy Perry dressing up like you is a real next-level selfie.

