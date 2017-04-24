Last week, Katy Perry flexed her cosplay muscles with a Guy Fieri-inspired look...
...and now she has slipped into something even spicier.
With a nude-ish body suit and tight French braids, Katy Perry transformed into Kim Kardashian—giving you yet another Kardashian to keep up with.
Look! They're identical hair twins!
(Note: How is there not already a Katy Kardashian? You'd think that Kris Jenner would name one of her girls Katy, which is already a K-name, before she'd switch out a C for Khloé. What a mystery.)
Katy Perry tagged all the Kardashians on her Instagram pic, making it a family affair.
The picture got over a million likes, and a few particularly big ones.
That's three fire emojis and three kissy-face emojis, amounting to high praise from Kim Kardashian herself.
Katy Perry dressing up like you is a real next-level selfie.