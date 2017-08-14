Advertising

Just like you and your ex, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have quote-unquote "been in touch" after breaking up in February.

This weekend, they were in touch in person at that stronghold of romance, an Ed Sheeran concert. A source tells People that the two are keeping things casual: "They ended things as friends. They continue to be friends."

Fellow romantics/Ed Sheeran fans caught the non-couple kissing, just as exes do, and holding hands.

Here's Katy Perry exiting the concert last night. Orlando was walking right behind in the group of friends! I should've posted this 1 first pic.twitter.com/GYNnx8Kj0l — M. Valencia (@_monthse) August 13, 2017

Another fan claims they were "holding hands and walking together!" which is essentially a marriage proposal, right?

They were holding hands and walking together! :) — Fatima (@fatimaa_fon) August 13, 2017

According to yet another of People's sources, the pair still wants things to remain unofficial. “Katy and Orlando aren’t back together, but they have history and are open to seeing what happens,” they said. Same.

The evidence may be thin, but fans are still pleading for the reemergence of Katlando/Ploom.

Daily reminder that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were together last night 😍 — Jeffrey (@KatysMyHabibi) August 14, 2017

If 'Shape of You', can't get these two lovebirds back together, can anything? Ed Sheeran, the world is counting on you.

