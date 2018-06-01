Katy Perry accidentally posted a NSFW message for Orlando Bloom on his public Insta.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been dating on-and-off for years, but if this saucy Instagram comment Perry "accidently" left on Bloom's picture is any indication, these two are definitely currently together.

Bloom posted a video promoting the play Killer Joe he’s starring in, and Perry commented, "I need a season pass for that ass."

Aw, romantic!

Then she added another comment that read: "oops I meant to send that to you privately" alongside a shrug emoji.

No you didn’t, @katyperry. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on May 31, 2018 at 2:51pm PDT

Sure, Katy, sure. It was an "accident." You "accidently" posted a comment rather than DM-ing your boo, even though those two functions on the Instagram app are totally separate and really hard to mix up.

Just own it! You have a hot boyfriend and you two probably do it a lot! Shout it from the rooftops, girl!