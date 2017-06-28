Advertising

Close your eyes for just a second, and flash back to the summer of 2016. Feels nice, doesn't it? Katy Perry had hair and a boyfriend named Orlando Bloom, who got fully nude while they were paddle boarding in Italy, and the whole internet saw and thirsted over the shadow of his member. What a time to be alive that was.

ORLANDO BLOOM IS KATY PERRY'S MANSERVANT AS HE SHOULD BE pic.twitter.com/rkRv44anPM — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) August 3, 2016

But sadly, it's 2017 now. And the half-naked power couple is no longer together, because everything in life is fleeting. But Katy Perry has finally answered the question we were all asking at the time: why is Orlando Bloom naked and Katy Perry is not???

Advertising

"He asked me if I wanted to be [naked] and I was just like, it's one of those things where I was like, ‘oh nah,'" Perry said during a recent interview with KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O, E! Online reports.

The singer continued:

You know when you’re dating someone sometimes, it’s exciting to be like, ‘oh should we try and make out over here in this place?’ or what have you.' And I was just not in the mood. I saved it for the boat!

Advertising

So now we know: she DID get naked. She just waited until they were in the privacy of their yacht.

Bloom may wish he'd made the same choice. The actor first commented on the pics in May, explaining he had no clue they were being photographed and was pretty embarrassed by the whole thing. "We’d been completely alone for five days," he said. "Nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. So I had a moment of feeling free… What can I tell you? Note to self: you’re never free. Ha!" Having your naked body photographed against your will while you're just trying to chill with your GF on vacation actually sounds like—no pun intended—a bummer. Poor, poorlando Bloom. Should've saved it for the boat.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.