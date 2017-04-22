Advertising

Katy Perry's review of the new Unicorn Frappuccino—an eye-catchingly colorful, sweet-and-sour, totally-devoid-of-coffee, Lisa Frank-inspired abomination from the demented minds at Starbucks—was less than positive. But she had a relatable reason for hating it.

The viral beverage, which has captivated the national imagination while driving baristas to the brink of madness, is clearly already well out of hand. At least one woman has already used it to tell her partner that she's pregnant.

Advertising

A customer ordered this to tell her husband that she's pregnant😭😱❤️ #unicornfrappuccino pic.twitter.com/jzN79O7ZdO — ♡EXPLOSION MURDER♡ (@crabbybutcute) April 19, 2017

Perry sampled the neon concoction in an Instagram story while wearing a glamorous blonde wig and giving the camera a seductive look. But as soon as she got a hit of the flavor, she winced with what looked like instant nausea and spit it out. "I couldn't handle drinking my own blood," she explained in a caption.

Advertising

Perry is hardly alone in despising the drink—here's what Anthony Bourdain said:

Wow, that’s like four things I hate all in one sentence: Starbucks, unicorns, and the colors pink and purple. Also a Frappuccino! It’s the perfect nexus of awfulness. Just add pumpkin spice to that mix, and you can nuke the whole county.

Please, sir—don't give them any ideas.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.