Katy Perry just ended her years-long feud with Taylor Swift with a really sweet gesture.

Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

Biggie Smalls and Tupac.

Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell.

Some celebrity feuds are so infamous that they are almost as known as the famous people participating in them.

And now one of the biggest celebrity fights of our time has come to an end.

According to USA Today, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have officially buried the hatchet after Perry reached out to Swift on the first night of her Reputation World Tour.

But before we get to that, let's look back on one of the most talked about celebrity feuds in recent memory:

From about 2009-2014, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift appeared to be pretty good friends. The two exchanged Twitter pleasantries, were often photographed together at events, and Katy was even considered part of Taylor's ultra-elite "squad."

Then, in late 2014, things turned sour.

The reasons why Katy Perry and Taylor Swift starting fighting are still vague, but it is widely reported that the two artists got into this years-long battle after an alleged argument over backup dancers. It is widely believed that their feud inspired Swift's song, "Bad Blood," which she says is about "another woman in the music industry." Perry responded with the diss track "Swish Swish" years later.