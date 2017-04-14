Advertising

There's no question that Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have an on-going but quiet feud constantly bubbling under the surface. The shade has been relatively subdued since October, when Katy Perry shared a video of herself dancing to "Famous," Kanye West's Taylor Swift-shading anthem, but it seems the feud hasn't ended quite yet.

In a new interview with Vogue, Katy Perry seemed to call out celebrities like Taylor Swift who have stayed relatively silent about social and political issues. Perry said in the interview (in a way Vogue described as "pointedly"):

I don’t think you have to shout it from the rooftops, but I think you have to stand for something, and if you're not standing for anything, you're really just serving yourself, period, end of story.

Advertising

Many think this may have been a subtle jab at Swift, who has been famously quiet about politics. The only time she's really said anything is when she posted this Instagram on Election Day, urging her fans to vote.

Today is the day. Go out and VOTE 🇺🇸 A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 8, 2016 at 8:01am PST

Perry went on to describe how she's evolved as a person and a performer in the last few years, saying that she's become more vocal about issues that matter to her in recent years and think other celebrities should do the same. She told Vogue:

Advertising

"California Gurls" and fluffy stuff would be completely inauthentic to who I am now and what I’ve learned. I do believe we need a little escapism, but I think that it can’t all be that. If you have a voice you have a responsibility to use it now, more than ever.

Whether or not Katy Perry truly meant to throw shade at Taylor Swift is unknown, but she just loves throwing shade at Taylor so much, you can't blame us for reading into it a little.

https://giphy.com/gifs/katygifparty-music-video-katy-perry-this-is-how-we-do-3o6Mb6hPUgNqiua56E

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.