Katy Perry is the most followed person on Twitter. Or so we thought.

It seems the controversy with Katy and Taylor Swift marches on, as a new development about Katy’s Twitter followers has emerged: turns out some of her followers are fake.

Katy has 99.2 million followers, ahead of Justin Bieber (95.7 million), Barack Obama (89.2million), and Taylor Swift (84.3million).

As it turns out, however, according to twitteraudit.com, a lot of Katy’s followers are bots.

The website determined that only 32% of Katy's followers are actually legit. That means that a whopping 67 million followers are fake, which puts her on the list as the ninth most followed person on Twittter.

The site also found that 88% of Taylor Swift's followers on Twitter are real.

Twitteraudit.com explains its methodology which, granted, isn’t 100% reliable: “Each audit takes a sample of up to 5000 (or more, if you subscribe to Pro) Twitter followers for a user and calculates a score for each follower. This score is based on number of tweets, date of the last tweet, and ratio of followers to friends."

They add: “We use these scores to determine whether any given user is real or fake. Of course, this scoring method is not perfect but it is a good way to tell if someone with lots of followers is likely to have increased their follower count by inorganic, fraudulent, or dishonest means.”

Does this new data add to the Katy Perry and Taylor Swift feud? Chances are, this Twitter news is not going to have as much impact as the shade each throws at the other in their songs.

Katy recently explained during James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke what was at the heart of her “bad blood” with Taylor, which involved backup dancers, tours and contracts.

Of the feud, Katy told James: "Honestly, it's really like she started it, and it's time for her to finish it.”

“I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn’t speak to me.” She added, “It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I’m like, ‘OK, cool, cool, cool, that’s how you want to deal with it? Karma!’”

