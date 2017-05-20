Advertising

When Katy Perry released her new single "Swish Swish" on Friday, the internet immediately spiraled into madness over rumors that its lyrics were about her beef with Taylor Swift.

Perry stopped by The Tonight Show on Friday night, and even Jimmy Fallon wanted to know if the rumors were true. He asked Perry if the new single had anything to do with "someone we know."

After pausing a moment, Perry responded, "I think it's a great anthem for people to use whenever someone's trying to hold you down or bully you." Perry also said that to her, "Swish Swish" is about "the liberation from all the negative that doesn't serve you."

Hmm... so Katy Perry won't say the song is definitely about Taylor Swift, but it's not *not* about Taylor Swift.

The feud continues.

