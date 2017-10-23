Katy Perry crashed this couple's wedding and the photos are amazing.

Having a stranger show up and crash your wedding might sound like every bride or groom's nightmare. But what if the person who crashed your wedding is SUUUUPER FAMOUS?! History shows almost everyone loves it when a random celebrity pops in to their nuptials.
So when Katy Perry crashed the wedding of Missouri couple Hayley Rosenblum and Blonie Dudney (pictured below), they looked utterly thrilled. Apparently the pop star was staying at the Four Seasons hotel in St. Louis, where she's taking a break on her current tour, when she wandered straight into their wedding reception with some friends.
The singer also documented the whole adventure in a series of Snapchat videos which have been compiled in this YouTube video:
Absolutely no one seemed upset about her being there.
She and her friends apparently stayed long enough to dance to a few songs, and tore it up to Justin Timberlake. Some might even say she stole the show.
Wedding guest Amy Prada told the Kansas City Star that Perry's appearance "made the night." "The wedding itself was just absolutely stunning, and the bride was beautiful," she said. "But that was the icing on the cake."
So now we have another thing for Katy Perry and T-Swift to feud over: WHICH OF THEM CRASHES A WEDDING BETTER?!
JK it's not a competition. But if it was, Katy Perry would win. JUST saying.