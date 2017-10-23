Katy Perry crashed this couple's wedding and the photos are amazing.

Having a stranger show up and crash your wedding might sound like every bride or groom's nightmare. But what if the person who crashed your wedding is SUUUUPER FAMOUS?! History shows almost everyone loves it when a random celebrity pops in to their nuptials.

So when Katy Perry crashed the wedding of Missouri couple Hayley Rosenblum and Blonie Dudney (pictured below), they looked utterly thrilled. Apparently the pop star was staying at the Four Seasons hotel in St. Louis, where she's taking a break on her current tour, when she wandered straight into their wedding reception with some friends.

{Hayley + Blonie} “Do you mind if we crash your wedding” Katy Perry #dudneypickedRoselnBloom #ABAweddings #raypropstudios A post shared by Ray Prop (@raypropstudios) on Oct 22, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

The singer also documented the whole adventure in a series of Snapchat videos which have been compiled in this YouTube video:

Absolutely no one seemed upset about her being there.