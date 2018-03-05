Keegan-Michael Key had the best reaction to Jordan Peele winning the Oscar, hands down.

On Sunday, Jordan Peele won the Oscar for 'Best Screenplay' for his film Get Out, becoming the first black screenwriter to ever win the award. And no one was more thrilled for him than his long-time comedy partner, Keegan-Michael Key.

giphy

Film director and producer Ben Winston was with Keegan-Michael Key at the Vanity Fair viewing party on Sunday, and captured the moment Peele was announced as the winner.

President Obama's anger translator seemed pretty excited:

Great moment here when Jordan Peele wins for Get Out ! pic.twitter.com/cRTkdTNczZ — Ben Winston (@benwinston) March 5, 2018

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele were the stars of the Comedy Central's Key & Peele, a half-hour sketch show that ran from 2012-2015. Since then, both have been working on separate projects, but their friendship always remained intact.

giphy

Later Sunday night, Key uploaded with picture of himself clutching fiancée Elisa Pugliese's hand in front of a screen showing Jordan Peele giving his acceptance speech.