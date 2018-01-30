Eagle-eyed fans think they found the latest Kylie Jenner pregnancy clue hidden on Wikipedia.

The rumored Kylie Jenner pregnancy has been bucking every tradition of the professionally oversharing Kardashian family, in that they they're not sharing anything at all.

The internet has been left chasing bedcrumbs for clues in every covered stomach and every single additional pound. But the latest clue hyping up Kardashi-fans doesn't come from Instagram, but an even more popular app: Wikipedia.

Tabloid Art History—the awesome Twitter account that matched pictures of celebrities with classic art way before Google's app did—looked up the episode titles for the rest of the season, and it's exciting.

Wait...I just clocked that the season finale of KUWTK is going to be called ‘We’re Expecting!’...and the episodes where Khloé and Kim announce they’re expecting have already aired...which means...MAYBE WE’RE FINALLY GETTING KYLIE CONFIRMATION? pic.twitter.com/m4x5Q4UKzw — TabloidArtHistory (@TabloidArtHist) January 30, 2018

giphy

That's right—the episode is called "We're expecting!"—which isn't news coming from Khloe (who announced already) or Kim (whose baby as already been born).