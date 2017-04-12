Most singers work hard to keep up a flawless image, but Kelly Clarkson has no qualms about showing the world that she is only human.
Kelly Clarkson is known for her powerful belt and catchy pop-anthems, but the original American Idol winner uploaded this video of her voice cracking in the studio to prove that no one is perfect. Luckily, Kelly is able to laugh at herself and presumably shared the hilarious blooper because she wants you to laugh, too.
After cracking directly into the microphone, Clarkson fell to the floor, dissolving into a fit of giggles.
"That should be a ringtone," says her producer and she struggles to catch her breath from laughing so hard.
And the vocal snafu only seemed to make fans love Kelly more.
Never change, Kelly. Never change.