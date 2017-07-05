Advertising

Don't waste your time body-shaming Kelly Clarkson. The pop singer, being a woman in the public eye, has received her unfair share of online body shaming from Twitter trolls who didn't get hugged enough as a kid. But in a recent Twitter exchange, she proved that she DGAF. Or maybe she does secretly GAF, but either way, she's not letting the trolls win.

Yesterday, the singer celebrated the 4th of July by tweeting out a tribute to the U.S. military:

Thank u 2 every person in service 4 protecting all of us and cheers to every person who fought for us to experience freedom & independence 🎉 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) July 5, 2017

Responses poured in from her fans who have served in the military, and Kelly was responding to them, like a boss:

Navy vet here! Love you Kelly! — David Mosley (@thedavidmosley) July 5, 2017

Right back at ya 😊 thank you for your service! — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) July 5, 2017

#proudmama thank you! And please tell them thank you! https://t.co/XosENZjz7g — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) July 5, 2017

Then, a Twitter troll who is clearly not living his best life, decided to tweet this:

You're fat — Cliff Cherokee (@Euger23) July 5, 2017

"You're fat," he wrote. Clarkson, 35, fired back at this poet with the one thing trolls hate even more than going outside: self-love.

....and still fucking awesome 😜 https://t.co/LvFgIITaTX — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) July 5, 2017

The singer retweeted the troll with a cheeky message to show it was no skin off her back. ".....and still fucking awesome," she wrote.

Her fans lost their minds over her cool comeback:

Did y'all see @kelly_clarkson roast that troll just now?! pic.twitter.com/yH3Xak65nF — Tyler Lewis (@MusicCityTyler) July 5, 2017

SO AWESOME! LOVE LOVE LOVE YOU! — Rex Lee (@RexLee_) July 5, 2017

You tell 'em girl! — Scot Tanner Buchholz (@BScotTanner) July 5, 2017

She's sexy as hell! I'm gay and Kelly makes me reconsider. — Tyson Jones (@tysonjones) July 5, 2017

Clarkson clearly won this interaction, with nearly 3,000 retweets since last night. But that didn't stop her fans from piling on him, too:

To the 232 followers following this creep...WHY? ...and also WHY? pic.twitter.com/i1CrLNXqyG — Elda Eldridge (@EldaEldridge) July 5, 2017

Also, I'm heavy set, too. Who gives a shit. 🤷🏽‍♀️ Let other people be happy and live their lives. At least she isn't lonely ✌🏼🖕🏼 — Breanna (@brearei23) July 5, 2017

Why would you say that to her? That's so rude. If you don't like something she tweets then move on off her tweets. #rudeaf — Kimberly A Clemens (@clemens875) July 5, 2017

Your parents must be ashamed of what u became. Only a sad, frustrated person would say something like this. I wish u well in this life =/ — UnboxingPOP (@UnboxingPop) July 5, 2017

Asshole, she is fucking beautiful inside and out — laura. (@SGomezismylife) July 5, 2017

Poor guy.He must be so insecure about himself.Can't use his own face as his icon&needs to try&put others down to feel better — Ashley Gonzalez (@ashley_gonzo1) July 5, 2017

Hope everyone enjoyed their 4th of July! And don't forget to hug your kids so they don't grow up to become Twitter trolls. 😜

