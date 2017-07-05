Advertising

Don't waste your time body-shaming Kelly Clarkson. The pop singer, being a woman in the public eye, has received her unfair share of online body shaming from Twitter trolls who didn't get hugged enough as a kid. But in a recent Twitter exchange, she proved that she DGAF. Or maybe she does secretly GAF, but either way, she's not letting the trolls win.

Yesterday, the singer celebrated the 4th of July by tweeting out a tribute to the U.S. military:

Advertising

Responses poured in from her fans who have served in the military, and Kelly was responding to them, like a boss:

Then, a Twitter troll who is clearly not living his best life, decided to tweet this:

Advertising

"You're fat," he wrote. Clarkson, 35, fired back at this poet with the one thing trolls hate even more than going outside: self-love.

The singer retweeted the troll with a cheeky message to show it was no skin off her back. ".....and still fucking awesome," she wrote.

Advertising

Her fans lost their minds over her cool comeback:

Advertising

Clarkson clearly won this interaction, with nearly 3,000 retweets since last night. But that didn't stop her fans from piling on him, too:

Advertising

Hope everyone enjoyed their 4th of July! And don't forget to hug your kids so they don't grow up to become Twitter trolls. 😜

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.