Kelly Clarkson scolds trolls who shame her for her weight: 'This is who I am and I’m happy.'

Kelly Clarkson does it all and then some.
Since winning the inaugural season of American Idol 15 years ago, she has been awarded multiple Grammys, released 7 albums, became a mother, and, to top it all off, will be a coach on The Voice in 2018.
But despite all that, there are still people who insist on focusing on Clarkson's weight. WHY!?!?
While performing at the historic Rainbow Room in New York City this weekend, Clarkson addressed the obsession with her weight and ‘all the fat jokes' people have made over the years.
Before launching into a new song called "Whole Lotta Woman," Clarkson made this speech:
Too skinny, too fat, too blonde—so much blah. This is who I am and I’m happy. Happy looks different on everyone.
The media has always been obsessed with it. And I have felt conflicted over the years. Do you address it? Do you talk about it? Because then you just add to the noise. But people like me to talk about it, so I don’t really mind carrying that flag. I love that people come up to me and say: “Because you are comfortable in your skin, you have made me more comfortable in mine.” That’s the best compliment ever.
Hell yeah.
To hear Clarkson's new body positive bop "Whole Lotta Woman," check it out below: