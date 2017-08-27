Advertising

Kelly Osbourne isn't exactly known for her subtly. She's had lavender hair for the past few months, which was a departure from her trademark black and pink, which was a departure from her platinum, which was a departure from... we aren't even sure what her natural hair color is. She spent this weekend at her favorite place — the hair salon — and the results may or may not surprise you.

First, she hinted at fans that she was planning to switch up her hair color. "It's time for change," she wrote on Instagram. "Guess what color I'm going?"

Advertising

Ground control to major Tom!!! It's time for a change... guess what color I'm going? A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

Commenters wrote in with guesses ranging from "sterling blonde" to "Icey pinky silver white." One thing they all agreed on was the fact that "serious shit is going down."

In her next post, she revealed the fall-ready choice: bright, bright, bright orange.

Welcome to the new ME!!!!!! 🔥 A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

Advertising

Don't you just want to give her some candy corn and invite her to your Halloween party?

Osbourne describes the look as "the new ME!!!!!" so we have a feeling this color change-up was a long time coming. Fans wrote in to cheer her on. "You're bold, bad ass, and fearless!! This color couldn't be more flattering," wrote one commenter. "I love your hair. You go girl," agreed another. Apparently Kelly Osbourne doesn't just have wild taste in hair color, she also has the most supportive fans in the biz.

Advertising

One word of advice from us to Kelly: Color this pigmented is very difficult to maintain, so prepare for many more salon visits if you hope to keep this look past apple-picking season.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.