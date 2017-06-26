Advertising

Kelly Osbourne was at the New York City Pride parade with her friend Sam Smith on Sunday.

At one point during the day, Osbourne got the urge to go to the bathroom. She headed to a nearby bathroom, but apparently, employees there wouldn't allow her to use the restroom. We guess she had to go pretty bad, because, apparently, she peed her pants.

Osbourne tweeted an angry message at Starbucks on Sunday afternoon.

"SHAME on U @Starbucks #PissedMyOwnPants in this location because UR shameful employees refused to let me use the [toilet]. I have piss in my shoe," Osbourne wrote, along with an image of the Starbucks location. She did not post a photo of the aforementioned pissed-in pants.

While Osbourne seemed ready to start a feud with Starbucks, Twitter users rose to the employees' defense.

While Osbourne's Twitter followers weren't shy about putting her in her place, Starbucks itself was nothing but pleasant. The chain responded to her tweet, apologizing for her experience.

How is #PissedMyOwnPants not trending yet?

Sources: E! News
