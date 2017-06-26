Advertising

Kelly Osbourne was at the New York City Pride parade with her friend Sam Smith on Sunday.

#YouBetterWerkIt🌈 @samsmithworld A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

At one point during the day, Osbourne got the urge to go to the bathroom. She headed to a nearby bathroom, but apparently, employees there wouldn't allow her to use the restroom. We guess she had to go pretty bad, because, apparently, she peed her pants.

Osbourne tweeted an angry message at Starbucks on Sunday afternoon.

SHAME on U @Starbucks #PissedMyOwnPants in this location because UR shameful employees refused to let me use the 🚽 I have piss in my shoe 🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/scVsNAUh10 — Kelly! (@KellyOsbourne) June 26, 2017

While Osbourne seemed ready to start a feud with Starbucks, Twitter users rose to the employees' defense.

Hi Kelly this @starbucks doesn't have a bathroom — Pepe Silvia🍑 (@FirstKnivesClub) June 26, 2017

kelly you have to buy something — law dog, esq. (@ggooooddddoogg) June 26, 2017

Have some respect for minimum wage workers everyone on shift at that time deserves an apology from you — friendly bagel (@hibiscusbitch) June 26, 2017

You're an adult, how do you not know how manage your piss by now. Are you waiting until the last minute? Did you go before you left home? — 500 Guns Arenas (@OgotGAMEtalk) June 26, 2017

While Osbourne's Twitter followers weren't shy about putting her in her place, Starbucks itself was nothing but pleasant. The chain responded to her tweet, apologizing for her experience.

Hi Kelly, I apologize for your experience & want to help. Please DM me so I can discuss this with you further. Thanks! -Becca https://t.co/gOy521Fj9l — Starbucks Help (@starbuckshelp) June 26, 2017

How is #PissedMyOwnPants not trending yet?

