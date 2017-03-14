Advertising

An interview with professional content-maker Kellyanne Conway published on March 12 in the The Record included a picture of the mom-of-four with her kids. That, in and of itself, is not so interesting. But in the background, Twitter user Franklin Leonard spotted a framed glamour shot of Kellyanne Conway that she apparently keeps in her house.

You might have missed the photo because this was the interview where Conway explained that she thought microwaves were used to spy on people.

The framed photograph is a pretty standard dramatic glamour shot, like the ones teens get done at the mall. Or by a really great surveillance microwave.

That was taken with a really expensive microwave — Scott Ballantyne (@Moosedog23) March 13, 2017

The photo features Kellyanne Conway in a black fur hood, the kind you might wear if you were the evil step-mother in a fairy tale. A cloak of a thousand kittens.

Some people saw a similarity to Parks and Rec's gossipy morning show host, Joan Callamezzo.

So she's Joan Callamezzo from Parks and Rec. Got it. pic.twitter.com/pCEDsM8m0D — Jenna Mullins (@JBomb11) March 13, 2017

And then there's Katniss Everdeen.

Holy shit, she's the Mockingjay! She's part of the Resistance, and all of her bullshit answers have been a cover! PHEW. pic.twitter.com/3cE30uV0vV — dvora koelling (@dvorakoelling) March 13, 2017

But you know what? We should all have glam shots of ourselves in our home. Maybe not as dark lords, but still.

