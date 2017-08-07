Advertising

If there's one person not to piss off, it's your bartender. Kendall Jenner just learned that lesson the hard way.

The famous (and famously wealthy) most commercial member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan spent a recent evening watching her boo A$AP Rocky perform at Baby's All Right, a bar in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Jenner bought a few drinks and forked over her credit card to the bartender.

On a bill of $24, Kendall Jenner tipped exactly zero dollars. Perhaps Jenner is too privileged to have ever learned the one dollar per drink rule?

Feeling rich & charitable because I tip more than kendall jenner pic.twitter.com/0yd2b1nuYu — Vincent Farone (@vincentfarone) August 6, 2017

Her receipt soon ended up on the bar's Instagram page, with a shady comment thrown in: "Don't forget to tip your bartender :)".

No word on whether or not it was actually Ms. Jenner herself who signed the bill, but we can assume that either KJ or one of her pals is in need of quick etiquette lesson. Thankfully, the Internet is here to provide it.

@KendallJenner it's not ok to not tip @ all . If you receive bad service than tip less than 20 % . Not cool — LAVIANA HAMPTON (@LAVIANA90) August 7, 2017

Kendall jenner made $20 million dollars last year and still couldn't tip someone?? why is she so fucking rude? some people depend on those — tayler (@onlyangeltay) August 6, 2017

Imagine being payed to ruin the fashion industry and still not knowing how to tip @KendallJenner babe you're a clown! https://t.co/jcPR1nV46e — aunty cuntbell (@liljianah) August 7, 2017

My friend posted about how Kendall Jenner doesn't tip so I commented "How Jennerous" and somehow the internet didn't stop to thank me — E (@Emmys) August 4, 2017

Rich af Kendall Jenner can't leave a tip on a $24 check? Yet all of us out here living check by check still manage to leave generous tips. 😒 — Heather Lee (@Cargirlheather) August 6, 2017

The bar has since deleted the post, which either means that A) Kendall sent over a big ol' novelty check in atonement or B) Someone got an angry call from Kris Jenner.

