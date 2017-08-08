Advertising

The Kardashians and Jenners are so used to being hated that every insult or negative news item about them probably just rolls right off their backs, like the ducks whose faces they make in selfies. On Monday, the internet was all charged up about Kendall Jenner (the model one, for those of you who can't keep up) supposedly not leaving a tip at a bar.

damn, i guess next time we won't tip in cash https://t.co/iZ4tFt3pg7 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 8, 2017

Today the 21-year-old tweeted, in response to the incident, "damn, i guess next time we won't tip in cash."

Feeling rich & charitable because I tip more than kendall jenner pic.twitter.com/0yd2b1nuYu — Vincent Farone (@vincentfarone) August 6, 2017

The bar, Brooklyn's Baby's All Right, had Instagrammed a pic of a bill, with nothing written in the tip row. The post has since been deleted.

This isn't the first time Jenner's been in trouble over a restaurant bill. In 2014, she was accused of throwing money into a server's face at Mercer Kitchen in SoHo, a claim she countered with a lawsuit of her own.

People on Twitter had mixed responses. Some seemed to confuse the two incidents (both of which may be real or fake): Jenner throwing the cash at the waitress in 2014 vs. Jenner saying she chose to pay the tip in cash rather than on a credit card.

So did you throw it at her or not? pic.twitter.com/CV7IUu1VLn — 🥀Katy P (@katyxoxo00) August 8, 2017

The throwing the cash was another incident. Also, if she tipped in cash, wouldn't the server had seen it on the table or bar? — NaeeNaee 💕 (@naeenaee1996) August 8, 2017

Kendall sued back in 2014 because they made that up — LM deserve better (@rosesfor_shawn) August 8, 2017

The server was probably lying for attention and the bar is getting all of this publicity from this.... sounds made up to me — jay (@jayme_henderson) August 8, 2017

It seems like people who are so used to having their every move scrutinized by millions of people wouldn't do something so blatantly rude as just not tip a server. On the other hand, a bar probably wouldn't post a picture of a celebrity receipt showing no gratuity unless it were real, because there's a good chance the celebrity is going to respond and call the bar out.

So, to sum up, who the hell knows. We may never find the answers we seek. Ah, the mystery of life.

