Kendall Jenner took quite the tumble while riding a bike, and the video is definitely not hilarious, so please do not laugh at it. The clip was uploaded onto Instagram by none other than Kendall's own sister Khloe, alongside the caption "my work here is done."

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 15, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

Kendall was not hurt (although her ego may have been badly bruised), and dissolved into a fit of laughter after hitting the ground. Although Kendall is laughing, you should definitely not laugh.

There is absolutely nothing funny about some rich model wearing a fuzzy pink coat falling off a slow moving bike although both her feet were already on the ground. Nothing at all.

On a serious note—wear a helmet next time, Kendall. I'm not joking.

