Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have apologized for their ill-advised "vintage" band T-shirts, but it seems like that might not be enough. Now they're facing a lawsuit.

In case you missed it, Kendall and Kylie have been facing backlash recently for selling $125 T-shirts that have their faces and initials superimposed on an actual vintage band T-shirts. The line has since been pulled from their store.

Among the musicians featured on Kendall and Kylie's shirts was rapper Tupac Shakur.

So who's gonna start flaming Kendall and Kylie for putting their trash initials over Tupac's face? pic.twitter.com/0O6VhI9mUE — keely 🥝 (@KeelyRink) June 28, 2017

According to the Associated Press, photographer Michael Miller, who took the photos of Tupac that appeared on the T-shirts, sued the Jenner sisters for copyright infringement in Los Angeles federal court on Friday. His suit states that Kendall and Kylie never sought permission to use the images.

Miller isn't the only one upset by the T-shirt line. People reports that The Doors have issued a cease and desist letter. Notorious B.I.G.'s mom, Voletta Wallace has also expressed her disappointment in an Instagram post.

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!! A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Miller is seeking $150,000 apiece for the use of his photos.

