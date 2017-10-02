Advertising

During Sunday night's premiere episode of the 14th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK), Kendall Jenner opened up about the backlash she got from starring that tone-deaf and ill-advised Pepsi commercial that aired in April and was promptly pulled.

Jenner explained that when she first got the offer to work with a huge company like Pepsi, she was really excited. She says that she trusted everyone involved in the making of the ad, but when she saw the public reaction and read the criticisms, she "definitely saw what went wrong." She goes on to say that she was "stuck" and didn't know what to do so she "completely shut down."

According to Cosmopolitan, later in the episode, Jenner cried,

I would never purposely hurt someone, ever…if I knew that this was gonna be the outcome, I would have never done something like this. But you don’t know when you’re in the moment…I just felt so fucking stupid. The fact that I would offend other people or hurt other people was definitely not the intent. And that’s what got me the most. Is that I would have ever made anyone else upset.

It's hard to imagine how Jenner couldn't see how disrespectful this commercial was to the Black Lives Matter movement while the commercial was being made, but hey, that's just my opinion. I'm sure she didn't mean to do anything disrespectful, she might just have terrible noticing skills.

