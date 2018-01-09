Kendall Jenner had the best response to trolls who shamed her for having acne on the red carpet.

On Sunday night, Kendall Jenner wore all black to the Golden Globes, just like the majority of the attendees. She looked stunning on the red carpet, but she had a bit of an acne breakout on her cheeks. Not a big deal, and certainly not something she can control (duh), but people on the internet are mean so of course some people said crap about her.

On Monday, Jenner retweeted a tweet from a user named @yellowcustards, which read, ""Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand."

Jenner added her own words to the retweet: Never let that shit stop you.