Kendall Jenner served some serious Instagram shade to Scott Disick over his relationship with a 19-year-old.

Kendall Jenner served some serious Instagram shade to Scott Disick over his relationship with a 19-year-old.
Jessie Dean Altman
Jan 29, 2018@12:34 PM
Advertising

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's drama-filled relationship finally ended in 2015, but since they have kids together, they remain somewhat in touch with each other, as co-parents. But When Disick learned that Kardashian officially had a boyfriend, he reacted by spending two weeks in Cannes with various women, in what seemed like an obvious attempt to get back at Kardashian by making her jealous.

MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

And then he got together with 19-year-old model Sofia Richie, who is 15 years Disick's junior. (Although we'd be remiss in not pointing out that Kardashian's boyfriend is 14 years her junior.) An Instagram fan account posted a picture of Disick and Richie on a date, with his three kids with Kardashian in the car, too.

Its good to see them together😍 #scottdisick #sofiarichie #reigndisick

A post shared by Scott Disick (@scottthelord) on

And Kendall Jenner, unable to resist apparently, posted a comment on the picture, reading, "Awww, scott and his kids," followed by a laughing face emoji. Obviously she was referring to not just his actual kids, but Sofia Richie, too.

DAMN! That is some serious shade. And people on Instagram definitely didn't miss the significance.

Advertising

Some people did point out the thing about Kourtney Kardashian being significantly older than her guy, too.

Well, either way, shade has definitely been served up piping hot.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc