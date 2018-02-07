Kendall Jenner may have thrown more shade at Sofia Richie, in the form of a horse.

Kendall Jenner slyly shaded the 15 year age difference between Scott Disick, 34, and his new girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19, on a Scott Disick Instagram fan account (yes, that exists) last week. Now Jenner is making fun of Richie again, only this time on her own Instagram account.

First, you need to know that Richie's horse, Dragon, recently died, and she's been mourning him. She posted a picture on Instagram of her much younger self hugging the white horse, proving she'd had him quite a long time.

In the caption she wrote, "Rip to my beautiful dragon. Spent some of my happiest moments with this guy," and added a broken heart emoji.

Okay, back to Kendall Jenner. Jenner got a new horse that she introduced on Instagram as her "new baby" this past weekend. And guess what she named him? DRAGON. That's…kinda rude, tbh, given the circumstances.

my new baby dragon 😍 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 2, 2018 at 8:04am PST

It might not be a full-blown feud, and it may seem like a coincidence, certainly nothing to get upset about. But for serious "horse people," like Jenner and Richie, horses are no small business. Bella Hadid (who was almost an Olympic rider), for example, said "You can ask any equestrian: You develop a crazy, emotional connection with this animal. When you’re riding a horse, they have full control over you, and they can literally kill you in a second, so you build a trust with them."