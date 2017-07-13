Advertising

In the Kardashian power rankings, which likely dictate how much their mother Kris Jenner loves them, Kendall Jenner isn't having that great a year. I'd say she's listed second to last, above only Rob Kardashian, whose revenge porn rampage could wind him up in jail.

But Kendall's notorious "misguided Pepsi ad" was pretty damn bad, and according to a huge Kendall fan account, the time has come to quit the supermodel.

"What, was this bad or something?" Pepsi

Kendall Updates, a popular Twitter account that has over 30,000 followers and described itself as "the #1 source for everything Kendall Jenner," wrote up a savage thread of why they've officially decided to "unstan" her.

For those who don't know the words of the youths, to "stan" is to be a hugely dedicated fan of a celebrity, and therefore, to "unstan" is to revoke your support.

In savage detail, the former Kendall stans have listen all the reasons they hate her now, and it's glorious.

why we decided to unstan: a thread — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

disclaimer: we are aware we should've stopped giving her a pass a long time ago but at least we came to our senses ok — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

Reason #1: This racially insensitive Vine with Justin Bieber.

welcome to the first tape: reason #1 this disgusting video ft. kylie jenner and justin bieber. no explanation needed https://t.co/gPahq7CI59 — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

Reason #2: This racially insensitive shirt.

#2 wore this shirt with the confederate flag on it. pic.twitter.com/dbyfTU5TCE — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

Reason #3: These racially insensitive photoshoots (a theme is emerging!)

#3 doing what the jenners do best: stealing from other cultures! pic.twitter.com/yixK7ielgr — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

Reason #4: Her friendship with Ian Connor, an accused serial rapist.

#4 claims to be a feminist but is friends with a rapist pic.twitter.com/0CQYbDDARi — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

Reason #5: This racially insensitive disguise (we're back!)

#5 wore a burkha as a disguise pic.twitter.com/7LMXfFdME2 — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

Reason #6: Trolling the paparazzi.

#6 calls the paps and then does this pic.twitter.com/VfQ6u8n3D4 — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

Reason #7: The dumb-ass ad and her lack of apology.

#7 not apologizing for this, like she thought by staying mute people would actually forget about it pic.twitter.com/Kf2n67havM — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

Reason #8: Lying about her work ethic.

#8 calls herself a workaholic but cancels fashions shows to attend bday parties and hang out with unemployed rich friends — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

Reason #9: Taking her fans for granted.

#9 She also thinks that she doesn't need supporters to have a career, so she just does not improve. Like at all. pic.twitter.com/7r7s6Pe0Y6 — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

Reason #10: Chillin with ASAP "All Lives Matter" Rocky

#10 hangs out with an "All Lives Matter" supporter who defends a rapist. pic.twitter.com/RQG4Oenn0H — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

Reason #11: These dumb-ass shirts.

#11 The K+K clothing line has always been embarrassing but by disrespecting legends they ended it 💀 pic.twitter.com/HlS6E29tTo — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

Reason #12: Her general rejection of criticism.

#12 How do we call people that can't take criticism and choose to ignore what everyone says even when it's for their own good? pic.twitter.com/ECtWp3pB1N — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

Reason #13: Kylie.

#13 is related to kylie jenner pic.twitter.com/UJ1cCQapFr — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

Reason #14: Her entourage.

#14 Has a bunch of leeches that act like they're her real friends but are just using her for fame. Tragic. pic.twitter.com/wAXK6d4Tmm — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

The team said goodbye with a final PSA about the nature of celebrity.

Twitter

And LOL, it doesn't look like she's going to take their advice.

Wha- what did we do? pic.twitter.com/QNyTX7KZrj — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017

