Kendall Jenner's 'weird' feet steal the show in her nude photos.

Excluding those people who are really into feet, most people don't like feet. Understandable: feet are often dirty and smelly—even when you're a famous celebrity, like Kendall Jenner. The 22-year-old's feet are getting attention right now for being, well, weird. Which, if you ask me, is a description that applies to all feet.

The model shared this weekend two photos on Instagram that photographer Sasha Samsonova took. One might think that Jenner's nudity is what people are talking about, given that she is nude in the pics.

@sashasamsonova A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 25, 2018 at 9:46am PST

Nope, the controversy here is over her feet.