Kendall Jenner's 'weird' feet steal the show in her nude photos.

Excluding those people who are really into feet, most people don't like feet. Understandable: feet are often dirty and smelly—even when you're a famous celebrity, like Kendall Jenner. The 22-year-old's feet are getting attention right now for being, well, weird. Which, if you ask me, is a description that applies to all feet.
The model shared this weekend two photos on Instagram that photographer Sasha Samsonova took. One might think that Jenner's nudity is what people are talking about, given that she is nude in the pics.
Nope, the controversy here is over her feet.
Here's a close-up, if you didn't take a look at her feet before.
Jenner has, oddly enough, spoken about her toes before. "Yeah, it's kind of painful!" Jenner said to Elle in 2015 about wearing high heels. "I'll be honest. I have the longest toes in the world; they're spider toes. They are. I have spider fingers, too! So they're kind of being crunched right now..."
My guess is that Jenner's toes are curving in like this because of all the pointy heels she wears as a model. Or, her toes have been this way since birth. Either way, we have spent way too much time speculating about her damn toes.